KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Up 163.9% in March

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ KLAQW opened at $0.22 on Friday. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

