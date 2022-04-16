Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the March 15th total of 537,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,647,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

