RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 162.5% in March

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $18.40 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

