RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 162.5% in March

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $18.40 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.