Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

