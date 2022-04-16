Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 164.3% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 16.3%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

