Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in March

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Osisko Development stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.