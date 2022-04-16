First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 165.9% in March

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FAM opened at $6.95 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
