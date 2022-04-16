First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 165.9% in March

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FAM opened at $6.95 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.