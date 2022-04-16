Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

