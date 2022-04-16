Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)
