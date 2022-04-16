DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

DSL stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

