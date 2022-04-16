National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$45.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

