Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repsol from €14.70 ($15.98) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.43) to €15.90 ($17.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

REPYY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

