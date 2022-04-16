Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$22.50 and last traded at C$22.41, with a volume of 30958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.45.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPZ. Cormark increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.85.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.23.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

