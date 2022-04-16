ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The stock traded as high as C$17.93 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 725209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.80.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.98.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.