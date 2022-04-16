Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$75.00. The stock traded as high as C$63.63 and last traded at C$63.44, with a volume of 147998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.97.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.84.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

