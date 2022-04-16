Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.