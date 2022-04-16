SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.13) to €9.15 ($9.95) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of SES stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

