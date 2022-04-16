Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arconic by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.