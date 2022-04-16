CIBC Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

SPGYF stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

