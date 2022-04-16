Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$61.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

