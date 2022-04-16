Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) PT Lowered to 215.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from 235.00 to 215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ENTOF stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70.
About Entra ASA (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entra ASA (ENTOF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.