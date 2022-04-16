BNP Paribas Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Hold

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $35.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

