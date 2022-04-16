ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to €48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $33.01 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after acquiring an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.