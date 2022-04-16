Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $383.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.49 and a 200-day moving average of $509.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $329.00 and a 12 month high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

