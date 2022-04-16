Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 8

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.