Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT Lowered to €25.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.91) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($40.22) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

