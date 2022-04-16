Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,103.00

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.86.

CABGY opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.