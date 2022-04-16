Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,103.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.86.

CABGY opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

