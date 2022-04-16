Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €59.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

