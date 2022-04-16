Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.