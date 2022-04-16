Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.72

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 46675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,080.50. Also, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,682.41.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

