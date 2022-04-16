Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.72

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 46675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97.
In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,080.50. Also, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,682.41.
About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.