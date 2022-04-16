Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 260

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.60.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

