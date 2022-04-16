Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) PT Raised to GBX 170

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

