BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBAI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

