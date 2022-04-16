Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Hold

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

