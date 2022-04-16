Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.53. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 149,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

