Barclays Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €105.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SNY opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,997,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

