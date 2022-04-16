Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given New CHF 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

