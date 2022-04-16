Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.94.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Wix.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

