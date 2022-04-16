WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

