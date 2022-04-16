Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 337.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 88,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.