DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,570.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.26.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.17.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

