Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Hold

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.63 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

