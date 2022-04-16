Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

