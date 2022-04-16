Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

