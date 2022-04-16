Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. CBRE Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

