AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

