Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 266.30 ($3.47) on Thursday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

