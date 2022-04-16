Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($53.82) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($59.94) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($59.94) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($59.94) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,898.33 ($50.80).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,429 ($44.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,560.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,781.14. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.18).

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.96) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,979.67). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.04) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($196,142.82). Insiders acquired a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 over the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.