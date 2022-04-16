Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.39) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

VMUK opened at GBX 166.85 ($2.17) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.71. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($66,849.10).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

