Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.76).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 433.49. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £887.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

About Vesuvius (Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.