Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $30.36. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 156,405 shares traded.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

